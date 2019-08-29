Two injured in Hermiston vehicle rollover

HERMISTON — A two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning left a pickup truck overturned and two people injured.
The crash occurred on North First Street near the entrance to the Walmart parking lot.
Shortly after 8:30 a.m., Cole Wooliams, 18, of Hermiston, was driving a blue 1988 Chevrolet pickup truck when he crashed the vehicle into the rear passenger side of a tan Toyota pickup truck driven by Harold Brogoitti, 78, of Stanfield, who was making a lawful right turn.
Both vehicles were traveling northbound on North First Street.
According to the Hermiston Police Department, the angle of the impact caused Brogoitti's car to overturn. Brogoitti and a 48-year-old female passenger were both transported to Good Shepherd Medical Center for apparent non-life-threatening injuries.
Wooliams was issued a citation for careless driving. It is believed he may have fallen asleep at the wheel after working a night shift. The police department said that speed doesn't appear to have been a factor in the accident.
Umatilla County Fire District 1 and the Hermiston Police Department responded to the incident. Oregon Department of Transportation helped reroute traffic.
