BAKER CITY — Two Baker City men were killed in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning on Highway 30 between Baker City and Haines.
The driver, Jesse Butler, 30, and his passenger, Travis Culbertson, 36, both died in the crash, according to Oregon State Police.
A preliminary investigation by OSP showed that Butler was driving south on Highway 30 when he failed to negotiate a curve near the intersection with Chandler Lane, about five miles north of Baker City.
According to OSP, Butler’s car, a Chevrolet Malibu, crashed through a guardrail, rolled several times and struck a utility pole.
Butler was ejected from the car and died at the scene, as did Culbertson.
Highway 30 was closed for several hours.
OSP is continuing the investigation, and the agency had no other information this morning.
OSP was assisted at the crash scene by the Baker County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon Department of Transportation, Baker City and Haines fire departments and Oregon Trail Electric Co-op.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.