UMATILLA COUNTY — Two people were fatally injured in a single vehicle crash on Christmas Day, according to a press release from the Oregon State Police.
The crash occurred shortly after 3 p.m. at milepost 53 on Highway 395B, the press release said. A preliminary investigation revealed a Ford Ranger pickup, operated by James Stroud, 83, of Ukiah, was northbound when it traveled off the roadway and rolled. Stroud and his passenger, Linda Stroud, 79, of Ukiah, both suffered fatal injuries and were pronounced dead.
Oregon State Police was assisted at the scene by the Ukiah Quick Response Medics, Umatilla County Sheriff's Office and Oregon Department of Transportation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.