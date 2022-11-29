Oregon State Police on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, reported evidence seized during a search in December 2021 in a poaching case led to indictments against Walker Erickson, 28, of Pendleton, and Hunter Wagner, 23, of Pilot Rock.
PENDLETON — Oregon State Police reported two local men face charges for poaching following an investigation that began more than two years ago.
OSP Fish & Wildlife Troopers from the Pendleton Area Command received information on several individuals who were unlawfully taking big game animals, according to a press release from state police. Troopers in the summer of 2020 began gathering information and evidence during the following year, which led to a search at a Pendleton residence in December 2021.
Evidence seized from the search warrant included six sets of deer antlers and three sets of elk antlers, including a 7x7 trophy bull elk, a rifle, a bow and meat, which led to the indictment of Walker Erickson, 28, of Pendleton, and Hunter Wagner, 23, of Pilot Rock.
State court records show a Umatilla County grand jury in October indicted Erickson was indicted on the following:
Three counts of unlawful take of a cow elk.
Four counts of unlawful take of a whitetail buck.
Two counts of unlawful take of a mule deer buck.
Four counts of unlawful take of bull elk.
Three counts of waste of game.
One count of unlawful possession of big game.
One count of hunting while criminally trespassing.
One count of hunting on another’s cultivated or enclosed land.
One count of hunting from a motor vehicle.
And two counts of tampering with physical evidence.
The charges for unlawful taking of the elk and deer are Class C felonies. Erickson has a pretrial conference Jan. 3, according to court records.
State police reported Wagner was indicted on seven counts of counseling, aiding, or assisting in another’s unlawful take of a big game animal, but state court records do not show that indictment.
The anti-poaching prosecutor with the Oregon Department of Justice in coordination with the Umatilla County District Attorney’s Office is prosecuting the case.
