Oregon State Police on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, reported evidence seized during a search in December 2021 in a poaching case led to indictments against Walker Erickson, 28, of Pendleton, and Hunter Wagner, 23, of Pilot Rock.

PENDLETON — Oregon State Police reported two local men face charges for poaching following an investigation that began more than two years ago.

OSP Fish & Wildlife Troopers from the Pendleton Area Command received information on several individuals who were unlawfully taking big game animals, according to a press release from state police. Troopers in the summer of 2020 began gathering information and evidence during the following year, which led to a search at a Pendleton residence in December 2021.

