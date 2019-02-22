PENDLETON — Two men were arrested for stealing tools and equipment from a Pendleton business. One was charged with aggravated theft, burglary and unauthorized use of a vehicle, and the other is believed to be involved.
Levi Reed, 35, is charged with several counts of aggravated theft and burglary. According to court documents, Reed stole merchandise, tools, and equipment valued at $10,000 or more from Western States Equipment in Pendleton. He is also charged with driving a Ford F-150 that belonged to Western States.
He was arraigned Thursday afternoon in Umatilla County Circuit Court. Steven Ressler, 44, is also believed to be involved in the thefts.
Police Chief Stuart Roberts said they believe there may be other people involved, and that one of the co-consipirators offered to sell some of the equipment to the wife of one of Western States' employees.
Roberts said most of the equipment had been recovered, and officers on Thursday were recovering the last two laptops that had been stolen.
