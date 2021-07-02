HERMISTON — Two people were hospitalized after firefighters and hazardous materials personnel responded Friday, July 2, to a report of five people who fell ill at a motel in Hermiston.
The report said five people were struggling to breathe and were possibly vomiting, according to the incident commander.
Officials have yet to determine what caused the incident, which occurred at Comfort Inn & Suites, but a hazmat team was called to identify a substance, according to a post on the Umatilla County Fire District No. 1 Facebook page.
Two people were transported to Good Shepherd Medical Center but are in “stable condition,” the post said. Officials evaluated multiple other people but determined they didn’t require more treatment.
