UMATILLA — A Two Rivers Correctional Institution inmate in Umatilla died early Friday, Nov. 20, the Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) reported.
Robert Archie Shimmin, 83, died at a local medical facility. Shimmin entered DOC custody in February 2014 from Marion County of multiple counts of sexual abuse. His earliest release date would have been November 2039.
Per standard protocol, the Oregon State Police have been notified of the death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.