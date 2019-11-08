UMATILLA — An inmate died in custody Thursday evening at Two Rivers Correctional Institution in Umatilla, according to the Oregon Department of Corrections.
Stephen Kessler, 76, passed away in the infirmary. The Oregon State Police have been notified. Kessler was in the facility’s hospice program.
Kessler entered DOC custody on Oct. 1, 1982, from Multnomah County with an earliest release date of Oct. 1 29, 2052.
TRCI is a multi-custody prison in Umatilla that houses approximately 1,800 adults in custody.
