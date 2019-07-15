UMATILLA — An inmate at Two Rivers Correctional Institution in Umatilla died early Monday morning, according to a press release from the Oregon Department of Corrections.
Lindsey Llaneza, 65, passed away in the infirmary at TRCI.
Llaneza entered DOC custody on April 15, 2004, from Multnomah County with an earliest release date of June 23, 2021.
