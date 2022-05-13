PENDLETON — The wind damage to homes and vehicles on May 6 near Weston came from a pair of tornadoes.
One twister ripped a roof from a home and carried it 300 feet.
The first touched down for six minutes at 1:44 p.m. about 8 miles east of Weston and traveled up to 1.5 miles. The second tornado from the same storm stayed on the ground for three minutes at 1:52 p.m. It landed 1 or 2 miles to the east and traveled less than a mile.
Both tornadoes were rated F1 on the Fujita Scale of tornado damage intensity, according to the National Weather Service. F1 tornadoes can cause moderate damage and have 3 second gusts of 86 to 110 mph.
“Umatilla County doesn’t get a whole lot of tornadoes,” NWS meteorologist Cole Evans said. “Counting the two on Friday, only 8 have been reported since 1950. They’re also rare in Union and Morrow Counties.”
A large farm building collapsed and the roof was lifted off a cabin and carried away, according to the weather service. Fallen trees also blocked roads.
Cole explained that prolonged southwest flow aloft over enough time, with heating during the day, can spawn tornadoes. When guided over the mountains, the winds generate sufficient rotation to produce twisters.
A tornado touched down near Stanfield on May 24, 2004.
