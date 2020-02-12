UMATILLA — An accident on Umatilla River Road caused temporary road closure and possible injuries on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Umatilla Police Department.
Miles Jensen, 21, of Hermiston, was headed north on Umatilla River Road around 2:30 p.m. in a 2020 Toyota Corolla when he hit the rear left side of a southbound 2018 Jeep Cherokee driven by Ena Guerra, 42, of Hermiston, according to the Umatilla Police Department.
The crash caused Guerra’s vehicle to spin in the roadway. She was transported to Good Shepherd Hospital via ambulance by Umatilla County Fire District 1 for possible injuries. Jensen was cited for failing to maintain a lane of travel.
Umatilla Police, Umatilla Fire Protection District and UCFD1 all responded to the incident.
According to the Umatilla Police Department, traffic on the roadway was closed until after 3 p.m. Wednesday.
