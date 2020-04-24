PENDLETON — The race for Pendleton Council Ward 2 looks a lot different following the sudden death of Councilor Scott Fairley.
Neither Sally Brandsen nor Melissa Shumake would have filed for the seat if Fairley had run again, but the first-time candidates are now competing to represent the North Hill ward.
Shumake applied to fill the rest of Fairley’s term, but the council appointed former Councilor Chuck Wood to hold the seat through the end of the year. Shumake had filed to run for a full term before the council’s decision, and with Wood declining to run again, she was now running for an open seat.
Shumake had been interested in running for office far before 2020.
She grew up in Eastern Washington and attended college at the University of Idaho, where she realized she wanted to work in both sides of government.
“I’ve been interested in the governing side rather than the administrative side of government ever since I was in grad school, when I realized that planners didn’t actually always get to make the decisions,” she said. “Sometimes policy comes down from on high, and you might not always agree with it. I also wanted to format policy.”
Shumake eventually went to work for the city of Walla Walla, Washington, as a land-use planner, and moved down to Pendleton in 2015 to be with her partner, John Magana, an assistant attorney general for the Oregon Department of Justice.
She soon joined the Pendleton Library Board, and although she was considered for a job as Pendleton’s city planner, Shumake said she was ultimately glad she didn’t get the position because it kept the door open to run for council.
As a land use planner, Shumake has written ordinances and been a liaison to Walla Walla’s historic preservation commission, experiences she thinks will translate well to the council.
While Shumake is a relative newcomer to town, Brandsen was born and raised in Pendleton.
She left Pendleton to go to college in the Willamette Valley, and eventually embarked on a career in public relations with WE Communications, a global firm with offices in Portland and Seattle.
When she started a family, her thoughts soon turned toward a return home.
“We had two babies, and we kind of felt a magnetic pull to come back to Pendleton, where family is,” she said.
As she settled in with her children and her husband, Zack, a teacher at Nixyaawii Community School, she began working on local PR projects like Pendleton Love and volunteering with Dancing with your Pendleton Stars and the Rivoli Restoration Coalition.
Brandsen recently returned to WE Communications, and she feels like she can use her communication skills to help the council.
Communication is also a focus of Shumake’s campaign, with the candidate pointing to a recent discrepancy between the city’s website and Facebook page over how the public could interact with the council meeting.
“It’s a way to erode trust in the government, and I think it’s something that’s very important,” she said. “The public needs to be able to participate in council meetings.”
Shumake would also like to see the city rearrange information on its website to make it more accessible and start issuing a regular survey to residents to gauge their thoughts on local issues.
With new housing a persistent need in Pendleton, Shumake said she’d like to see Pendleton upzone its code to allow for more density across town. She said the lack of housing can also tie into homelessness, an issue where she would like the city to partner more with Umatilla County on.
Brandsen said she’s in favor of the city expanding its urban growth boundary to allow for more affordable housing, but when it came to talking about homelessness, Brandsen said she wanted to learn more about the issue before commenting on it.
Earlier in the interview, Brandsen said that was her approach to a lot of local issues.
“I don’t want to have giant opinions at this time on the issues because it’s not my place to insert my opinion,” she said. “It’s my place to represent the community’s opinions.”
Regardless of who wins the election, either Shumake and Brandsen would join Ward 2 Councilor McKennon McDonald as the only councilors under 40.
Ballots will begin going out to voters April 29, while Election Day arrives on May 19.
