UMATILLA — U.S. Army Corps Of Engineers is updating the McNary Master Plan and seeks public input.
The master plan guides how the Corps manages the lands surrounding Lake Wallula behind McNary Dam on the Columbia River near Umatilla. According to an announcement from the Corps, the master plans only are about the land and do not address dam operations, including spill, fish passage, flood risk management or navigation.
The Corps is holding an open house about the master plan and will take comments from the public Wednesday, May 11, 4-7 p.m. at the McNary Lock and Dam Visitor Center, Umatilla. There will be formal presentations at 5 and 6 p.m., and Corps staff will be present to answer questions and provide information.
This is the second of two open houses. The first is Tuesday, May 10, 4-7 p.m. at the Red Lion Inn Columbia Center, Kennewick.
The Corps also seeks public comment on the environmental assessment to accompany the revised McNary Master Plan, per the National Environmental Policy Act.
The Corps is accepting comments through June 2. For more information on what the McNary Master Plan covers, the areas in the McNary Project and how you can comment, visit www.nww.usace.army.mil/Locations/District-Locks-and-Dams/McNary-Lock-and-Dam/McNary-Master-Plan/.
The Corps’ Walla Walla District also announced it will begin construction this summer to connect the McNary Dam wastewater sewer system to the city of Umatilla sewer system.
The Corps in a press release Tuesday, May 10, announced the work will result in temporary closures and detours affecting Third Street, West Park, Spillway Park and the Visitor Center/Juvenile Fish Facility.
Officials at McNary Dam determined through routine maintenance and inspections that the current on-site septic systems for the dam, Visitor Center/Juvenile Fish Facility and West Park were nearing the end of their service life and need replacing. The Corps decided to connect to Umatilla’s wastewater system due to Oregon Department of Environmental Quality administrative rules.
According to the press release, DEQ rules state it cannot issue permits for new septic systems if a sewage system is within 4,128 feet of the property. Utilizing the city’s wastewater system also will reduce maintenance of drain fields for the dam, could improve groundwater quality in the area and allows for future connections as needed.
The Walla Walla District awarded a $3 million construction contract to Crestline Construction Co. out of The Dalles to connect the two wastewater systems.
The dam’s parks, nature area and visitor center has approximately 290,000 visitors per year, but the Corps reported it expects the project will have minimal bother on visitors but there will be times when roads must be trenched and restrooms closed during the project.
