HEPPNER — The The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers invites members of the public to attend a town hall about Willow Creek Dam.
The meeting is Thursday, 5 to 7 p.m. at the Bartholomew Building, 110 N. Court St., Heppner.
State and local officials from the Oregon Health Authority and Morrow County Health Department will join Corps staff for a brief presentation before answering questions from the audience. Topics may include inspections and dam safety, water quality, flood control and more.
The Willow Creek Project consists of a dam and lake on Willow Creek in Morrow County directly upstream from Heppner. The Corps’ Portland District operates the project for flood control and irrigation with incidental benefits for recreation, sport fishing and wildlife.
