PENDLETON — With gravel removal complete on the bed of McKay Creek, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation will begin testing the creek with higher flows.
According to a press release, the bureau will increase the flow out of the McKay Dam to 200 cubic feet per second on March 9. That flow will gradually increase to 1,200 cubic feet per second on March 10 before steadily decreasing to minimum flows on March 11.
At 75% capacity, the bureau states that the McKay Dam is operating as expected and is safe.
“We appreciate the opportunity to further our work with local partners through this exercise,” Umatilla Field Office Manager Sean Kimbrel said in a statement. “In partnership with the National Weather Service, we will continue to monitor the spring weather conditions that inform reservoir operations at McKay Dam and will further the history of collaboration with the City of Pendleton and Umatilla County.”
Heavy rains last April led to increased flows from the dam, which overwhelmed McKay Creek and flooded several homes in the area. The city of Pendleton has been working the past few weeks to remove gravel and sediment from the creek bed to help prevent future floods.
