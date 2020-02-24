UMATILLA COUNTY — The U.S. Census Bureau still has several positions open for people to work on the 2020 Census in Umatilla County.
The job pays $16-17.50 per hour and allows for you to set your own schedule as long as you work 20 hours per week. Workers can also choose to work up to 40 hours per week if they want.
There is also a mileage reimbursement of 57 cents per mile.
Those a part of SNAP, TANF or HUD programs can't be disqualified due to the income they earn from the position.
For those interested in applying, a U.S. Census rep will be at WorkSource Pendleton on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and at Pioneer and Morrow halls at Blue Mountain Community College on Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Applications can also be submitted at www.2020Census.gov/jobs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.