The U.S. Forest Service is teaming up with Pendleton's parks and recreation department, parks and recreation commission, and tree commission to do its annual Arbor Day giveaway in the Walmart parking lot Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
According to a press release, volunteers will be giving out seedlings for Blue Elderberry, Redosier Dogwood, Golden Currant and Quaking Aspen.
