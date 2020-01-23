PENDLETON — With incumbent Becky Marks set to retire, the race for Pendleton City Council Ward 1 now has its first candidate.
Kevin Martin, a retired U.S. Forest Service administrator, filed to run for the open seat Wednesday.
According to his filing paperwork, Martin’s work history includes serving as a forest supervisor for the Umatilla National Forest and the director of fuels and aviation for the Alaska and Pacific Northwest regions.
A graduate of Oregon State University, Martin also currently serves on the Pendleton Planning Commission and North Bank of the Umatilla River Advisory Committee.
Ward 1 is mainly comprised of downtown Pendleton, South Hill, and Riverside, but Martin resides in the small portion of North Hill included in the ward.
Even with Martin’s entry, there are still no contested races for any of the council seats up for election.
Mayor John Turner, Ward 3 Councilor Dale Primmer, and At-Large Councilor Paul Chalmers have all filed for re-election and have not yet attracted challengers. The open Ward 2 seat has no filed candidates following the death of Scott Fairley, although the council expects to make an appointment to fill the rest of Fairley’s term in February.
The filing deadline for the May 19 city council elections is March 10. Should no candidate get more than 50% of the vote in any of the races, the two candidates with the most votes will go to a runoff on Nov. 3.
