HEPPNER — The Umatilla National Forest Heppner Ranger District is soliciting interest from local teens to work in its Youth Conservation Corps.
"Work can include noxious weed removal, fence removal and construction, trail maintenance, meadow restoration, campground maintenance, slash piling, removal of tubing from tree seedlings, and fireline construction around logged units on the Heppner Ranger District," a Monday press release states.
Four positions are open for 15- to 18-year-olds. No experience is required and the program will run for eight weeks, starting on June 17. The job will pay the $10.50 minimum wage through the end of June before rising to $11 on July 1 to comply with Oregon minimum wage law.
The application period runs from March 15 to 2 p.m. on April 15. Completed applications can be submitted via email to rebecca.weseman@usda.gov or by person or mail at the Heppner Ranger District office. All applicants will be notified whether they've been hired by April 22.
For more information, contact the Heppner Ranger District at 541-676-9187.
