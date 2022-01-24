PENDLETON — Only one business in Pendleton has the authority to charge passengers to get from Point A to Point B. But a group of residents are pushing the Pendleton City Council to allow Uber to compete with the city’s only taxi company for in-town rides.
At a Tuesday, Jan. 18, city council meeting, Alicia Reynen approached the podium during the public comment period, introduced herself and asked the city to partner with drivers to allow Uber and similar companies into town.
Reynan said opening Pendleton to Uber would be in line with the city’s mission statement, which encourages economic vitality and opportunity.
“Pendleton would benefit extremely from the services and friendly competition is always good,” she said. “I believe your mission statement is true and the city holds to it. I’m asking the city transportation department to join me, to allow Uber into town.”
‘Let’s make a change for the here and now’
Alicia Reynen’s arguments are echoed by a Change.org petition started by her husband, Jesse Reynen. As of 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 21, the online petition had attracted 272 signatures.
In the petition, Jesse Reynen wrote they’re seeking to update the city’s law, which doesn’t provide rules or regulations for “driver for hire services.”
“I feel this change will affect the city greatly as some citizens feel a disconnect with the current options for a variety of reasons,” he wrote before listing a number of anticipated benefits from welcoming Uber and their ilk into town, including more economic opportunities, less drunk driving incidents and faster response times.
“Let’s make a change for the here and now,” he wrote in conclusion.
An Uber spokesperson wrote in an email the company has offered rides in Pendleton since December 2020, although drivers who signed up to work for Uber seemed to be running afoul of city law.
At the heart of the matter is Pendleton’s Taxicab License Act, which was originally passed in 1992.
To obtain a license from the city to operate a transportation company, a business’ vehicles need to meet the city’s definitions and regulations regarding “taxicabs.” In Pendleton, every taxi business must operate with its business or trade name on its vehicles, meters with consistent rates the city has approved and identifications the police chief issued for all its drivers.
Uber has its own set of rules: Drivers must have at least one year of legal driving experience, pass a screening and their vehicle model must be under 15 years old and include at least four doors. But Uber and similar companies such as Lyft don’t consider themselves taxi companies, but “ride-hailing” operations. Rates and payments are all handled through an app. Drivers are independent contractors rather than employees. And unless local regulations require it, drivers don’t need to put anything on their cars to identify them as being associated with Uber.
City Manager Robb Corbett said when the city learned Uber drivers were operating in Pendleton, city staff informed them they were in violation of the city’s taxi ordinance. While the city can fine violators up to $1,000 per offense, Corbett said staff haven’t issued any citations.
Corbett said he doesn’t have an opinion on whether the city should change its taxi ordinance, but he’s not surprised the question has come before the city council. He said he’s observed as companies such as Uber started in large urban centers, moved on to small cities and now are looking to expand into rural communities.
It’s a trend Elite Taxi, the city’s only traditional taxi business, would like to see skip Pendleton.
Taxis versus ride-hailing
Matthew Johlke and his father Rod own and operate the company. Ahead of the Jan. 18 meeting, the pair sent a five-page letter arguing why they were concerned with Uber expanding into Pendleton.
The letter listed several ways in which Uber and other ride-hailers don’t comply with the city’s taxi ordinance, but in an interview, the younger Johlke said changing the city’s rules to accommodate Uber still could have unintended consequences for residents.
Johlke said Elite Taxi is committed to operating 22 hours per day as a part of its license with the city, running vehicles even during slow periods when they lose money. While Uber drivers might be plentiful during the city’s busiest hours, Johlke doubted they could offer the same level of availability as Elite.
“It’s not just on a Friday or Saturday night, when it sounds great for Uber drivers to get some revenue on a bar rush,” he said. “Are they going to be there on Sunday at 6 a.m. to take a little old lady to church and back? Are they going to be there 11 p.m. at night when someone needs a ride to work on a Monday or Tuesday night? These crucial times of the week are important for a small community.”
Beyond traditional taxi service, Elite Taxi also holds contracts with the city to offer subsidized rides for seniors and disabled residents in addition to free rides to the hospital for nonambulance emergencies. Should Elite Taxi go out of business, Johlke said there will be gaps in service ride-hails aren’t set-up to fill.
Elite Taxi has been the lone cab company in Pendleton for many years, but Johlke said it’s not a monopoly because anybody can start a competing taxi business as long as they follow the city’s ordinances. He added no other businesses have entered the market because no one else can figure out how to make a second taxi company financially viable.
Johlke said Pendleton once had three taxi companies before they all went out of business, and Elite Taxi emerged to reestablish taxi service in town.
“There was too much competition, not enough service for a little town of this size,” he said. ”I think, as we are the only providers in town at the moment, it puts us to a higher standard to make sure everyone gets the quality of service that’s around.”
He said a market the size of Pendleton’s has only so many calls for service and increased competition from ride-hail drivers likely would drive Elite Taxi out of business.
Both the Johlkes and the Uber drivers will get a chance to make their cases to the city council. Corbett, the city manager, said a workshop to discuss the issue has been scheduled for Feb. 8.
The council typically avoids voting at workshops, but the discussions at these meetings can lead to more permanent decisions at future council gatherings. At the Jan. 18 meeting, Turner left the door open to making changes to the taxi ordinance.
“We amend city ordinances all the time,” he said. “And things change.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.