PENDLETON — The Pendleton City Council gave Uber drivers the green light to keep going.

The council in April approved a "Vehicle for Hire" ordinance that allowed taxi and ride-hailing services to coexist but also put a five month timer on the deal. The council at its meeting Tuesday night, Oct. 4, had to decide what action to take on that sunset.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.