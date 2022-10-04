PENDLETON — The Pendleton City Council gave Uber drivers the green light to keep going.
The council in April approved a "Vehicle for Hire" ordinance that allowed taxi and ride-hailing services to coexist but also put a five month timer on the deal. The council at its meeting Tuesday night, Oct. 4, had to decide what action to take on that sunset.
The council voted 8-0 to end the trial period and make ride-hailing a permanent service.
Alicia Reynen, who with her husband Jesse, pushed for Uber to operate in Pendleton. She said it was months of fighting to get this outcome.
"I want to cry because I’m happy it happened," she said.
More than 20 people attended the meeting in person and online. Mayor John Turner called for a show of hands of who was there to support Uber, and almost everyone raised a hand. Several people spoke in favor of allowing Uber to operate, and no one spoke in opposition.
Linda Chapman of Pendleton drives for Uber. After the meeting, she said she was thrilled because now people have options.
This is a breaking news story. Look for a fuller version online Oct. 5 and in print Oct. 6.
