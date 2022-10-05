PENDLETON — The Pendleton City Council gave Uber drivers the green light to keep going.
The council in April approved a "Vehicle for Hire" ordinance that allowed taxi and ride-hailing services to coexist but also put in place a clause to sunset the local law after five months. The council at its meeting Tuesday night, Oct. 4, had to decide what action to take on that sunset.
The council voted 8-0 to end the trial period and make ride-hailing a permanent service.
Alicia Reynen, who with her husband Jesse, pushed for Uber to operate in Pendleton. She said it was months of fighting to get this outcome.
"I want to cry because I'm happy it happened," she said.
Setting the meeting stage
Matthew and Rod Johlke, the owners of Elite Taxi Inc., Pendleton's only taxi service, have opposed ride-hailing services, arguing it would harm them financially and ride-hails could not provide all the services the community needs. They even registered Let'er Uber LLC on Aug. 8 with the Oregon Secretary of State's Office, a move they never explained to the public.
City Finance Director Linda Carter on Aug. 19 sent the Johlkes a letter stating if they disagreed with Uber operating at any level of hours, the council would need to review the company's complete financials for the six months prior to April 1 and also for the span from April 1 to Sept. 20, and she would need that by Sept. 26 for review.
"Those financials must be compiled by an outside independent accountant for the company as a whole at your expense," Carter stated in the letter. "We will require complete financial disclosure to be able to determine whether Uber is a severe detriment to your business for council consideration."
She also said it would be up to city attorney Nancy Kerns to determine if the records were public or not.
Rod Johlke sent a response Sept. 19 that did not include any financial information but did ask for a six-month extension of the trial period.
He stated a taxi service in Pendleton on its own is not a financially profitable service due to many elements, including Uber's presence. Elite Taxi is surviving, according to the letter, because of contracts for non-taxi services that have nothing to do with the city bus or city van contracts.
Johlke also made a number of claims against the Reynens for how they operate Uber and claimed if they continue then "Elite Taxi cannot stay viable."
Kerns in her staff report to city council reported, "Staff is not aware of any negative impacts on service levels in the community."
Voices for Uber, against Elite
More than 20 people attended the meeting in person and online. Mayor John Turner at one point called for a show of hands of who was there to support Uber, and almost everyone raised a hand.
The council voted unanimously to truncate the usual process of holding readings and hearings about the proposal over separate meetings to get it all done in one. Turner then opened the hearing and asked for those in favor to speak first.
James Turk, owner of Blue Mountain Small Engine Repair in Pendleton and a director of the Pendleton Chamber of Commerce board, stepped to the mic. He told the council as a small business owner, customer service mattered to him and competition is good for business because it "keeps our integrity where it needs to be."
But his experiences using Elite Taxi were not positive, he said. In one account, the driver of the cab he was in ran a red light. That same driver, Turk said, also answered a call complaining about the infraction but made no apologies.
Turk also said the city should not subsidize a business.
"I believe the city council should stop protecting mediocrity," he said.
April Kowalski told the council she drove for Uber during the Pendleton Round-Up, and an Elite Taxi driver gave her the finger while she was ferrying a group "of very important people for Round-Up."
Another speaker said it was her understanding that arrests and citations for driving under the influence of intoxicants dropped during Round-Up, from 36 in 2021 to just four, and the difference was the option for people to take an Uber ride.
Turner asked if there was anyone to speak in opposition, and no one did. He noted Matthew Johlke had been online for the meeting.
The mayor closed the hearing, the council passed on discussion and voted.
Uber drivers left the meeting smiling. Reynen provided data showing Uber growth, from just a core of five drivers the week of June 20-27 for the Jackalope Jamboree to 12 by the Pendleton Whisky Music Fest in early July to 18 for the Pendleton Round-Up.
Uber also has expanded outside Pendleton, she said, and now is available in Echo, Stanfield and Umatilla. Hermiston, however, does not allow Uber, Reynen said, so there's more to fight for.
