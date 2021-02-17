PENDLETON — Police arrested a woman on Sunday, Feb. 14, who is alleged to have been involved in a January assault of a man in Hermiston, according to a public information officer from the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office.
Rebecca Ann Mayes, 29, was arrested by deputies shortly after 1:30 p.m. at the Space Age Travel Station on Highway 207 in Hermiston after an investigation by the sheriff’s office showed probable cause that Mayes allegedly assaulted a man on Jan. 22.
Hermiston police also arrested Kelly Chapman on Jan. 31 in connection with the assault.
The victim reported to police that he was punched and kicked multiple times by multiple people at a home on Joy Lane in Hermiston. The victim said his attackers took his backpack, which contained tools, cash and other items.
Chapman is lodged in the Umatilla County Jail on 16 counts, including the same crimes Mayes is charged with, as well as outstanding warrants and crimes associated with law enforcement’s attempt to arrest him.
Chapman’s bail is currently set at $971,000. Mayes’ bail is set at $335,000.
Umatilla County Sheriff Terry Rowan told Elkhorn Media Group on Wednesday, Feb. 17, that the two are alleged property crime thieves who have operated in Morrow County, western Umatilla County and into Washington. He added that he expected overall thefts to decline because of the arrests.
The investigation into the case against Mayes and Chapman is ongoing, the spokesperson said.
