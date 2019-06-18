PASCO — The eastern Washington chapter of the Mutual UFO Network invites the public to attend a presentation Saturday in the Tri-Cicites.
Daniel Nims is the chief investigator for Washington MUFON and will discuss intriguing sightings in eastern Washington.
Nims grew up in Eastern Oregon and earned a bachelor’s degree in engineering science at the U.S. Air Force Academy, according to the meeting announcement. He was a combat fighter pilot and flew the McDonnell Douglas F-4 Phantom II in southeast Asia and later with the Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England. He also was a test pilot for the A-10 Thunderbolt II and the F-16 Fighting Falcon, two of the nation’s most successful military aircraft.
The presentation, “UFOs in Eastern Washington?” is Saturday, 6-8 p.m., at the Sleep Inn, 9930 Bedford St., Pasco, Washington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.