PENDLETON – Travis Davenport, 39, of Pendleton, said he witnessed something Sunday, Sept. 4, he could not explain.

“I was driving east on Interstate 84 from Pendleton, and noticed a big glowing object in the sky,” Davenport recounted with no small amount of awe in his voice. “I was taking my girlfriend to work at 6:30 a.m. at the Wildhorse Resort & Casino.”

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.