PENDLETON – Travis Davenport, 39, of Pendleton, said he witnessed something Sunday, Sept. 4, he could not explain.
“I was driving east on Interstate 84 from Pendleton, and noticed a big glowing object in the sky,” Davenport recounted with no small amount of awe in his voice. “I was taking my girlfriend to work at 6:30 a.m. at the Wildhorse Resort & Casino.”
Davenport, who is himself a blackjack dealer at Wildhorse, said he couldn’t be sure what he was seeing at first.
“I turned to my girlfriend and said, 'Look there’s a UFO in the sky,'" he said.
The object was moving, though it looked stationary at first, Davenport explained. Upon focusing on the object, Davenport said he realize the object appeared to be metallic and was reflecting sunlight.
“At certain times the reflection was almost blinding,” Davenport recalled. “It moved fast. There was a jet traveling in the same direction as the object. Compared to the jet, it looked like the jet was still.”
Though just as fast as he saw it, Davenport said the object “took off” in a straight line before it started a series of cork screwing turns as it peeled away.
“The speed of it, it moved so fast," he said. "It was there, and then you could just see the reflection fade into nothing. From one point to out of sight in just a few seconds.”
According to Davenport, the unidentified aerial phenomena was moving northeast at quite significant speeds.
Neither the National UFO Reporting Center nor the Mutual UFO Network received any reports regarding a UFO sighting in the area at this time, though as National UFO Reporting Center Director Peter Davenport, no relation to Travis, emphasized, "The absence of a report does not mean the absence of a flying saucer."
