PENDLETON — The murder case against Antonio Vasquez-Vargas of Walla Walla remains on hold.
Umatilla County District Attorney Dan Primus said the court earlier this month committed Vasquez-Vargas to the Oregon State Hospital, Salem, for a psychological evaluation.
Records show Vasquez-Vargas’ defense team in May notified the court they intend to show their client suffered extreme emotional disturbance or mental illness. He faces charges of murder and felon in possession of a firearm, and Circuit Judge Christopher Brauer in the commitment order stated extreme emotional disturbance is a defense in a murder case.
Vasquez-Vargas, 53, has pleaded not guilty to the charges stemming from the Nov. 26, 2018, shooting death of Renee Luiz-Antonio where they worked at a dairy in Umapine.
