Murder defendant Antonio Vasquez-Vargas told police he felt justified in killing his co-worker in November at the dairy near Umapine. According to a search warrant affidavit, he claimed the victim, Renee Luiz-Antonio of Milton-Freewater, harassed and even tried to kill him.
Vasquez-Vargas, 53, of Walla Walla, faces charges of murder and felon in possession of a firearm for the deadly shooting. He is in the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton. He appeared via video Wednesday in the Pendleton courtroom of Circuit Judge Christopher Brauer for a status check. Defense attorney Kara Davis told the court she was meeting Vasquez-Vargas on Friday and following up on a mental health evaluation.
Relatives of Luiz-Antonio sat in the galley and listened to the brief hearing. Davis also said she might not ask for a bail hearing, which would entail the court evaluating the strength of the evidence against her client. That hearing could put Umatilla County sheriff’s detective Kacey Ward on the stand. Ward investigated the homicide and wrote the affidavit for warrants to search cellphones, phone provider data and social media data of Vasquez-Vargas and his girlfriend.
The shooting occurred around 6:15 on the morning of Nov. 26, 2018, at the dairy at 50924 Umapine Road near the community of Umapine. Witnesses reported hearing gunshots from the barn, according to the affidavit, which is a public record. The ensuing statements and information about the homicide and the investigation are from Ward’s affidavit.
Luiz-Antonio was shot three times. Bullets struck his right thigh and chest, and he died on the tractor he was operating. Witness statements and video footage pointed to Vasquez-Vargas as the suspect. He arrived to work around 2 a.m. and was gone moments after the shooting.
Detectives learned Luiz-Antonio and Vasquez-Vargas were beefing and the investigation soon turned up cellphone numbers for Vasquez-Vargas, his girlfriend and the location of his apartment in Walla Walla. Ward also asked special agents with the FBI for help in tracking Vasquez-Vargas’s cellphone.
The cellphone communications led law enforcement to pinpoint Vasquez-Vargas and his girlfriend at the Clover Island Inn, Kennewick. The two FBI agents headed there to look for Vasquez-Vargas. They found the girlfriend’s blue Toyota Corolla in the parking lot and saw the couple remove items from the vehicle and head into room 41. They came out to walk their dog. One agent spoke to them for a moment about the dog.
The agent identified the girlfriend and Vasquez-Vargas but could not make an arrest because there was no violation of federal law or a federal warrant in this case.
Ward next contacted the Kennewick Police Department, which sent cops and vehicles to make sure Vasquez-Vargas could not flee. The sheriff’s office issued a temporary warrant for his arrest on the charge of murder.
But Kennewick police told Ward they needed a warrant with a judge’s signature. Ward obtained that at about 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 27 from Umatilla County Circuit Judge Eva Temple. Kennewick police reviewed the warrant and took Vasquez-Vargas and the girlfriend into custody.
Officers brought the couple to the Kennewick Police Department. The cop transporting Vasquez-Vargas had orders not to ask the suspect any questions. Still, Vasquez-Vargas stated he killed Luiz-Antonio “out of vengeance.”
Detectives questioned the couple separately. The girlfriend admitted Vasquez-Vargas told her about the shooting. She said she warned him not to go to their apartment. She said she packed clothes for him, picked him up at an auto repair shop and they took off to the Kennewick motel to talk because, “That’s where we always go.”
Ward noted Vasquez-Vargas understood English and could “articulate himself in English very well.” Vasquez-Vargas said he shot and killed Luiz-Antonio with a black .38-caliber handgun.
He claimed he dealt with “abuse” from Luiz-Antonio for more than a year. He blamed Luiz-Antonio for slashing his car tires. He said Luiz-Antonio’s relative forced him off the road and shot his car door in an attempt to murder him. Three weeks earlier, Vasquez-Vargas told police, Luiz-Antonio and the relative again tried to force him off the road, but he floored the gas pedal and got away. He said he believed Luiz-Antonio would kill him in a way that left no witnesses.
Ward early in the investigation spoke to Luiz-Antonio’s fiancé. She reported Luiz-Antonio complained for three months about a co-worker who threatened to kill him. The co-worker accused Luiz-Antonio of shooting his car and slashing his tires, she said, but Luiz-Antonio told her he knew nothing about that. She said the trouble started when Luiz-Antonio became a supervisor and earned more money, she said, and she and his boss told him to ignore the co-worker. She said she did not know the co-worker’s name, but she was sure it was the shooter.
The cops also asked Vasquez-Vargas about the gun. He is from Mexico and federal court records show the United States District Court of Eastern Washington convicted him in 2004 of felony reentry into the country after deportation and sentenced him to three years, three months in prison. All of that would have prevented him from purchasing a gun legally. The affidavit states Vasquez-Vargas told police he paid $200 to “some guy” in September for the handgun he used to shoot Luiz-Antonio.
The morning of the shooting, Vasquez-Vargas said he arrived to work at 2 and he thought about everything Luiz-Antonio had done to him during the past year. He became angry. He saw Luiz-Antonio and the ire grew. He asked Luiz-Antonio for help moving some cows, and Luiz-Antonio ignored him. That made him angrier still. He confronted Luiz-Antonio, who continued to ignore him.
Vasquez-Vargas said he took out the gun from his waistband and dropped it. He picked it up, told Luiz-Antonio, “You know what? You want me dead. I’m going to kill you first.” He told detectives that’s when he pulled the trigger.
Vasquez-Vargas said he took off on foot, got lost and threw the gun into a body of water. He made it to Stateline Road and flagged down a ride into Walla Walla.
Luiz-Antonio never showed any weapon, Vasquez-Vargas said, nor threatened him right before the shooting.
“Antonio repeatedly said that he knew what he did was wrong and he knew that he probably ruined his life,” the affidavit states, “but he indicated he felt justified.”
Judge Brauer set the next status hearing for Feb. 4. Davis affirmed for the judge she would know by then whether she would want the bail hearing.
