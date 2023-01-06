forsale_001.jpg
A 1900 Craftsman-style house is for sale on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, on Pendleton's lower North Hill. The average selling price for a house in Umatilla County climbed 56.6% in five years — from $194,527 in 2018 to $304,714 in 2022.

 Yasser Marte/East Oregonian

PENDLETON — The rate of growth in Umatilla County's home prices slowed in 2022, but prices still climbed, according to statistics Seattle-based residential real estate brokerage Redfin Corporation collected.

During the coronavirus pandemic, median house sale prices grew 11.0% in 2020 to 19.3% in 2021. Last year the growth rate cooled off to 9.3%. 

News reporter

I'm a general news reporter, covering features, business and government stories. I reported from Afghanistan for the East Oregonian in 2005.

