BENTON COUNTY — A three vehicle crash on the Umatilla Bridge, involving a tractor and a semitruck carrying a load of salt, left three injured Wednesday morning.
All three vehicles were westbound, according to a press release issued by the Washington State Patrol. Asa Gbur, 43, of Arizona, was driving a red semitruck with a trailer when he struck Alonzo Alonzo-Simon, 28, of Hermiston, who was driving a 1998 Toyota Camry. Rosa Antonio-Alonzo, 27, of Hermiston, was a passenger in the Camry.
The Tri-City Herald reported that Gbur was checking his GPS at the time of the crash.
Alonzo-Simon then struck Edith Flores-Pinto, 31, of Hermiston, who was driving a John Deere tractor. The force of the crash caused the tractor to drive part way over the edge of a bridge barrier.
Alonzo-Simon’s vehicle was totaled, and Flores-Pinto’s tractor received reportable damage and required towing.
Alonzo-Simon, his passenger and Flores-Pinto were transported to Trios Health in Kennewick, Washington, after the incident. WSP Public Information Officer Chris Thorson said the three suffered minor injuries.
Gbur was not injured, and the semi-truck was able to be driven from the scene of the crash.
WSP said Gbur was cited for second-degree negligent driving.
Thorson said that it is legal for tractors to drive on the interstates in Washington.
“This is a good reminder that if you see farm implements, you need to pay attention to what’s in front of you,” Thorson said.
The right lane of the Umatilla Bridge westbound was closed for several hours after the accident, according to the Tri-City Herald.
