UMATILLA — On June 4, the city celebrated the opening of the new mile-long Wanapa Road with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The road was funded by a $3.5 million in lottery bond money in a legislative effort spearheaded by Rep. Greg Smith in 2013, and opens up access to 500 acres of industrial land to governmental entities.
“If you look at the government to government appropriation, the number of parties involved, and the challenging geology we had here, this still happened in a timely fashion,” said Kim Puzey, general manager of the Port of Umatilla.
“When I was first elected to Umatilla City Council several years ago, the city was hard pressed to maintain existing city streets,” Mayor Mary Dedrick told the crowd gathered at the entry of the road on Tuesday. Dedrick thanked the landholding entities for their collaboration.
The city of Umatilla will own and maintain the road, which heads east from Beach Access Road and ends at a 120-acre industrial land site owned by the CTUIR. The Port of Umatilla will now have access to 300 acres of land.
The Department of Corrections provided the land to construct Wanapa Road, and will gain access to 150 acres of land just east of Two Rivers Correctional Institution.
The industrial parcel could be used for future growth of the prison, according to a recent press release. Two Rivers Correctional Institution is the largest employer in Umatilla, according to the city’s website.
The land is eligible for enterprise zone benefits — tax credits for capital investments — and other benefits as well, according to Ryan DeGrofft, economic planner with the CTUIR.
Duane Dyer worked on the water line along the road for the project and looks forward to the possibility of job growth in Umatilla thanks to the new industrial land.
“It’s all growing,” he said.
Dyer says that one of the trickiest parts of constructing the road was blasting the thick layer of basalt beneath the few inches of topsoil on the land.
Holes were drilled every 18 inches along the road and explosives were used to excavate utility trenches for the project, according to DeGrofft.
“It’s really stable ground that’s good for some industries, but it sure makes construction expensive and time-consuming,” DeGrofft said.
Many thanks were passed around during the ceremony, including to the CTUIR.
“I especially want to thank our tribal partners for my education into who each of you are and what your values are,” Puzey said.
For Umatilla City Manager Dave Stockdale, Wanapa Road is more than two lanes stretching a mile.
“This road symbolizes the collaboration of Tribal, State, Port and City governments working together to enhance community and economic development,” Stockdale said in a press release.
“It’s incredible what we are seeing today,” Puzey said.
