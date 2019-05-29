As high school seniors get ready to write the next chapter of their life, Umatilla High School is celebrating those who are committed to furthering their education in some form.
“Any plan is a great plan, as long as you made it happen,” superintendent Heidi Sipe told students on Wednesday.
Students were gathered in the gym for a talent show followed by the school’s “college signing” day. Graduating seniors with post-high school plans were cheered on by underclassmen and teachers as they introduced themselves one by one and declared their commitment to a school, trade or other option. Afterward they signed “letters of intent,” mimicking a ritual often performed by athletes committing to play a sport at the college level.
Counselor Dee Lorence told students post-secondary education wasn’t limited to a university — it could also mean community college, the military, a trade school or apprenticeship. She said this year 69 of the school’s 90 graduating seniors had some sort of plan in place for increasing their skills beyond a high school diploma.
A few students were recognized individually for their plans to play a sport at a college level or enlist in the National Guard. Emanuel Tejada was recognized as the winner of the Ronald Reagan Leadership medal, awarded to a student who “exemplifies drive, humility and service before self.”
Tejada is planning to attend Oregon State University. He said after the ceremony that he plans to study civil engineering.
“I like the mathematics and the science that goes into it,” he said.
He was debating between Oregon Technical Institute and OSU, but ended up choosing OSU because his brother attends there. He said he was looking forward to both the social and academic aspects of college.
Roughly half of the students who shared their plans Wednesday are bound for Blue Mountain Community College. Cece Cardnas-Perez said she chose the local school because it is “affordable and closer to home.”
She wants to pursue some sort of career in the medical field — she hasn’t quite figured out what yet — and attending community college before transferring to a university later will allow her to save money.
Alexandrea Ford, who is planning to study at BMCC to become a sonogram technician, said when seniors talked about their post-secondary plans they often talked about trying to walk onto a sports team in college, or “what their living situation is going to be and how they can afford it.”
“It’s really expensive,” she said of going the university route. “We live in a small area and not a lot of parents can afford to send their kids to school.”
Alana Wilson knows about that. She watched her son Andrew Wilson participate in the signing ceremony Wednesday by declaring his intention to attend Western Oregon University.
She said government financial aid comes about $10,000 a semester short, leaving Andrew to pay for the rest through a job and support from his parents.
“There’s a pretty big difference there that we have to make up,” she said.
Andrew is planning to pursue a master’s degree so that he can teach high school physics. He said Umatilla School District staff are very encouraging of students making plans to gain additional skills above their high school diploma.
“They’re definitely pushing us in the right direction, pushing us to succeed,” he said.
April Dirksen, dean of students, also said that district staff were “tremendous” in encouraging students to set goals and make plans.
Students take a “success” class their freshman year where they are required to make a 10-year plan, and then are moved through classes such as personal finance to help them succeed or refine their plan.
“We want them to find something they’re passionate about and stick with it,” she said.
She said the annual signing day was a way to recognize the “amazing” students who were working hard to better themselves.
“They worked a lot of years to get to this point,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.