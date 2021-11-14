UMATILLA — Annette Greiner is the new executive director for the Umatilla Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Center. She started Nov. 1, after a job interview from the chamber board.
Greiner is an Oregon State University graduate with a bachelor’s degree in agricultural business management and resource economics. A recent chamber press release stated she comes from “a long lineage of family-owned farms and ranches in Eastern Oregon.” Her recent employment includes work at Two Rivers Correctional Institution, she said, and she has a background in healthcare management.
“I was just waiting for the right opportunity, and here I am,” she said of her new position at the chamber.
Now the director, she said her first plan is to become acquainted with local business people and ask people, face-to-face, what they need and what she can help with. For instance, she can direct people toward city and county grant opportunities, she said.
A self-described on-and-off resident of the Umatilla/Hermiston area for the last 25 years, Greiner said she has seen a lot of local change. Umatilla’s Main Street, in particular, has experienced great growth, she said.
“Not only with their sidewalks and light poles, but with all the new businesses in town," she said. “I just hope, down the line, there can be more diverse commerce.”
She said she envisions a future for Umatilla in which the town’s residents can do more of their shopping close to home.
“It’s nice when you can go downtown and get the things that you need, from local folks,” she said.
What’s more, she said, she would like to help make Umatilla a destination for people out of town. She said she wants outsiders to know, “Umatilla is not just a county — it’s a town.”
Mark Ribich, chamber board president, said he is pleased with Greiner and her hiring. He said she has strong organizational skills that will help the chamber and local businesses “get to a better place.”
As the executive director, Greiner will manage the chamber and oversee the visitor center, Ribich said, and her primary responsibilities will be offering support to member businesses, providing them with resources they need.
The chamber, Ribich said, will be transitioning into something a bit different, where it will be focusing on something other than distributing masks, hand sanitizer and new guidelines related to the pandemic. It will be coordinating other activities, and he said he thinks Greiner is the right person for the job.
