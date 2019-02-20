The Umatilla City Council covered a wide range of topics during a three-hour work session on Tuesday, including raises for city employees, funding to improve Lind Road and whether the city should be on Facebook.
The city also discussed its enterprise zone, which allows Umatilla to give three- to five-year property tax breaks to new developments in the zone. Vadata, a subsidiary of Amazon, has received tax breaks for data centers in the zone, the first of which is coming onto the tax rolls during the current fiscal year.
Umatilla's enterprise zone currently includes land in Stanfield and Echo, because when it was created in 1997 the state had a cap on the number of enterprise zones in the state. City manager David Stockdale said now that there is no limit, it made more sense for Stanfield and Echo to apply for their own.
Community development director Tamra Mabbott said Stanfield is looking to start marketing its industrial land more aggressively, and having Umatilla administrate the enterprise zone put it in an awkward position of being inserted into negotiations between Stanfield and interested companies.
"It would be better for them to regulate it directly rather than to involve Umatilla," she said.
There is also a limit on the amount of land that can be included in an enterprise zone, and removing land in Stanfield and Echo would allow Umatilla to apply to add more of its own land.
City councilors seemed amenable to the idea, and Stockdale said he would sit down with Stanfield and Echo administrators to discuss the concept.
On Tuesday, the council also discussed adding wage increases and new positions to the budget this spring. Stockdale said that the city would like to add three new positions: an administrative services manager, a recreation/development director and a building official. Umatilla currently contracts with the city of Hermiston for building inspections, but Stockdale said recent exponential growth in construction has brought the city to a point where it would save money bringing those services back in house.
In light of creating those new positions the city conducted a wage study, which Stockdale said showed that many city staff, particularly department heads, were being paid below market rate. To compensate, he shared a draft plan that would add an additional class of wage and additional step to each wage scale to help wages increase more quickly.
Councilors also said they were in favor of bringing the police chief, lieutenant and sergeant up to the next wage scale. When mayor Mary Dedrick suggested Stockdale might also need a raise to be more competitive, Stockdale said while his salary was "drastically under market" it was the one he had agreed to when he was hired a few months ago and he wasn't looking to renegotiate it now.
The council also discussed its social media policy. Stockdale said he would like to see the city of Umatilla and departments, such as the library, have accounts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram in order to better communicate with the public "where the people are." He presented a draft policy that discussed the need to treat those social media accounts as a public record and save communications with the public via those accounts.
Councilor Roak Ten Eyck, however, wasn't a fan of the idea of an official city social media accounts.
"I see the potential for things to go upside down," he said.
He questioned how the city would effectively monitor the accounts 24 hours a day and said staff were already "up to their eyebrows" in other job duties. Stockdale said he planned to have one staff member, perhaps the new administrative services director, become the public information officer for the city and they would be ultimately responsible for what was posted on accounts, and for monitoring comments by the public. In response to a request from Ten Eyck he agreed to bring back a more detailed proposal.
Other items discussed Tuesday include:
- The council discussed an agreement with the Bureau of Reclamation that serves as one piece of the puzzle for a reuse project. Data centers pipe water through their buildings to keep servers cool, and the city is working on a project with Vadata that will reroute the relatively clean "wastewater" coming out of data centers from the city's recycled water treatment plant into irrigation ditches for agricultural use. Mabbott said it represented about one million gallons of water per day during summer months that the city would otherwise have to process.
- Staff shared that the city was pursuing funding from the state's Immediate Opportunity Fund to improve Lind Road before Vadata completes its new development there.
- Staff let the council know of new transportation options coming to Umatilla. Recently Hermiston included the city of Umatilla in its taxi program, which gives senior and disabled residents $2 vouchers for taxi rides. Hermiston also plans to include Umatilla in a second initiative that would give half-price taxi rides to residents traveling to their workplace.
- Mabbott shared that the city's community development department, including code enforcement, has been discussing options for reducing the number of abandoned buildings in Umatilla.
- She also shared that the city will be approaching the Oregon Department of Transportation about acquiring a triangle-shaped right-of-way surrounding the intersection of Umatilla River Road and Highway 730. The intersection is "another gateway to Umatilla," she said, and the city would like to have more options when it comes to landscaping and traffic safety at the location.
