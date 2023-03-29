Umatilla County’s pump station takes water from the Columbia River near Umatilla on Sept. 1, 2022. It is to provide water for the Ordnance Regional Water Supply and Aquifer Restoration Project. The county board of commissioners on Monday, March 27, 2023, accepted bids for two major components of the project.
PENDLETON — Umatilla County Board of Commissioners at an administrative meeting Monday, March 27, accepted bids for two major components of the Central Pipeline Project, also known as the Ordnance Project.
The county issued an invitation to bid for the purchase of fabricated steel and for steel pipe for the Central Pipeline project.
For fabricated steel, the county received bids from Callies Welding and Fabrication of almost $1.04 million and from Northwest Pipe Co. of $1.31 million The board awarded the contract to the lower bid.
For the steel pipe, the county one bid — from Northwest Pipe Co. of a little more than $1.13 million.
Staff recommended awarding the contract to the bidder, and the county board approved notice of intent to award the contract for purchase of steel pipe to Northwest Pipe Co.
The board authorized issuing an invitation to bid for purchase of a 30,000-gallon hydropneumatic tank and air compressor for the pump station as part of the pipeline project.
Commissioner John Shafer’s portfolio included the project since early in his first term on the board in 2019.
“The engineers said we needed steel instead of fiberglass reinforced pipe for two runs,” he said. “One was crossing the West Extension irrigation canal, and from there up to the top of the hill.”
The pipeline is being built in three phases. As part of the first phase, the pipeline crosses the canal, which roughly parallels Highway 730 between Umatilla and Irrigon.
“Phase one of the project takes water from the Columbia River to the Depot, and east to Umatilla,” Commissioner Cindy Timmons said. “Phase one is scheduled for completion in March 2024. Phases two and three construct a pipeline and installation of a recharge basin.”
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.