Umatilla County’s pump station takes water from the Columbia River near Umatilla on Sept. 1, 2022. It is to provide water for the Ordnance Regional Water Supply and Aquifer Restoration Project. The county board of commissioners on Monday, March 27, 2023, accepted bids for two major components of the project.

PENDLETON — Umatilla County Board of Commissioners at an administrative meeting Monday, March 27, accepted bids for two major components of the Central Pipeline Project, also known as the Ordnance Project.

The county issued an invitation to bid for the purchase of fabricated steel and for steel pipe for the Central Pipeline project.

