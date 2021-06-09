PENDLETON — Umatilla County announced its annual nonagricultural burn ban went into effect at noon Tuesday, June 8, and an open burn ban to include agriculture would go into effect Wednesday, June 16.
According to a press release, the Umatilla County Board of Commissioners adopted the bans in a June 8 meeting “in response to serious drought related conditions in Umatilla County.”
The bans include all unincorporated areas of the county but excludes lands belonging to the state of Oregon, the federal government, the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation and areas that are in rural fire districts, the press release said.
The burn ban effective June 8 prohibits burn barrels, yard and garden debris piles and small-scale residential burning, the press release said. The ban effective June 16 adds agricultural burning to the list of prohibited activities.
Delaying the open burn ban until June 16 “will give (smoke management) permit holders time to conduct” last-minute burning, the press release said. Smoke management permit holders are required to check for burn day status by calling 541-278-6397 or by visiting the Umatilla County website or its smoke management Facebook page.
Residents wanting to learn more about the burn ban or to report illegal burning can call the Umatilla County Planning Department at 541-278-6252 or Umatilla County Dispatch 541-966-3651 after 5 p.m. and on weekends.
