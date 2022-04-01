UMATILLA COUNTY — Talk is on the table again for hiring a professional manager to administer the day-to-day operations of Umatilla County. That’s a move Commissioner Dan Dorran favors.
Dorran was a member of the Umatilla County Charter Review Committee in 2019 that recommended the county move off having a board of commissioners run the county and bring on a manager.
“After hours of testimony from staff, past staff, past commissioners, local community leaders, outside county administrators and others, the charter review committee brought back a recommendation to put a county administrator on the ballot along with other recommendations. Although the commissioners at the time did not put the recommendation on the ballot, they did make a commitment to further the discussion. Although four years have passed, we are having those discussions now.”
Since Dorran’s 2020 election to the county board, he has led the effort to reconsider the issue. He will become commission chair in January.
Dorran convened a meeting on March 22 to revisit the committee’s recommendation to employ a county manager. He reminded participants of its conclusion.
Commissioners George Murdock and John Shafer were there, along with county counsel Doug Olsen, who staffed the charter review process. Two of the original members of the charter review committee, Sally Anderson Hansell and Jerry Baker, also attended, as did Hermiston Mayor David Drotzmann and City Manager Byron Smith. Looking on as well was Bill Grable, husband of Michele Grable, who chaired the committee.
At the meeting, commissioners agreed to discuss the issue further with a veteran county manager, who has yet to be identified.
“Umatilla County has grown in population, revenue and complexity,” Dorran argued. “With this growth and complexity, the commissioners' ability to effectively and successfully manage, participate and advocate for the best advancement of Umatilla County becomes a challenge.” Several others present concurred.
Umatilla County’s budget last year was almost $124 million.
Impending changes in the composition of the commission make this a timely topic. While there were no votes at the meeting, there was a suggestion to hold off hiring a manager until the November election, should the county even decide to go that route.
The makeup of the commission in 2023 will be different. Murdock is retiring, and six candidates are running for his position. Shafer is seeking reelection and has two challengers.
In the meantime, the county plans to hold discussions with an outside expert.
“To further this discussion and decision, it is important for the commissioners to have the ability to listen, question and have a conversation with a professional county administrator consultant to have our options and parameters defined,” Dorran said.
Oregon counties employ various administrative systems. Gilliam, Sherman, Wheeler, Crook, Grant, Malheur and Harney still use county courts, with a judge and two part-time commissioners. Such judges serve as chairs of the county boards of commissioner. Their judicial authority extends only to juvenile and probate matters. These activities are secondary to their primary administrative duties as county heads.
Umatilla is among those with three, full-time, co-equal commissioners. Some counties with far fewer than Umatilla’s about 82,000 residents hire professional managers, including Morrow, Hood River and Clatsop.
Umatilla’s population ranks 14th among Oregon’s 36 counties, but is 14,000 higher than number 15 Klamath’s. Number 13 Polk’s is only slightly higher.
Administrators are the norm in larger counties, including Washington, Clackamas and Marion. Multnomah County elects an at-large chair and four commissioners from geographical districts.
