forsale_001.jpg
Buy Now

A 1900 Craftsman-style house is for sale Jan. 4, 2023, on Pendleton’s lower North Hill. The average selling price for a house in Umatilla County climbed 56.6% in five years — from $194,527 in 2018 to $304,714 in 2022.

 Yasser Marte/East Oregonian, File

PENDLETON — Umatilla County ranked ninth in five-year home value growth among Oregon's 36 counties, according to the financial technology company SmartAsset of New York.

SmartAsset in a recent study reported the county's median home value climbed 66.94% in that period. Half of values are above the median and half below it.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

News reporter

I'm a general news reporter, covering features, business and government stories. I reported from Afghanistan for the East Oregonian in 2005.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.