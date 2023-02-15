PENDLETON — Umatilla County ranked ninth in five-year home value growth among Oregon's 36 counties, according to the financial technology company SmartAsset of New York.
SmartAsset in a recent study reported the county's median home value climbed 66.94% in that period. Half of values are above the median and half below it.
"We used 2017 home value data from Zillow and 2022 home value data from the National Association of Realtors to assess the change in home values," said Steve Sabato, SmartAsset's senior public relations manager.
Local multiple listing service median and mean average prices have grown a similar amount in the past six years. Nationwide, home prices recovered from the recession in 2017, beating their 2007 peak.
Jef Farley of Coldwell Banker Farley Co., Pendleton, said he used data for residential sales of for listed properties, not for sale by owner, to get gan accurate read on changes in sales price.
"It's dramatic," he said.
For 2017 in Umatilla County, mean average home sale price was $180,628, and the median $163,125. For 2022, the comparable figures were $318,073 and $298,500. Using median prices, that's 83% growth in six years, and by 76.1% in the arithmetic mean. For the five years, 2018 to 2022, prices increased 59.7% in the mean and 57.9% in the median.
Besides higher average prices, more residential properties were sold. In 2017, there were 736 such transactions, but 861 in 2022.
Local real market and assessed home valuations
Morrow County median real market value for all residential improved properties in 2018 was $108,370 and $192,950 in 2022, for a 78.0% increase in five years. Mike Gorman, county assessor, offered these figures from Oregon's required Summary of Assessment & Levies Table 7a.
Umatilla County Tax & Assessment was unable to provide SAL Table 7a data for 2018. Its website showed median residential RMV was $162,059 in 2020 and 212,340 in 2022, for 31.0% growth in three years. The comparable figure for Morrow County was a 39.5% increase.
Had home value growth been based on SAL tables for 2018 to 2022, Morrow County would have outranked Umatilla County.
Local housing markets
Local residential real estate markets have to some extent followed the ups and downs of home valuations nationwide. Wild house price inflation peaked nationwide in June 2022, as interest rates rose and new construction became available while the pandemic waned.
Seattle-based Redfin operates a residential real estate brokerage in 95 U.S. and Canadian markets.
Median sale price in Pendleton was $189,900 in December 2017 in Redfin data. Median sale price in Pendleton was $322,000 in December 2022. The five-year high median was $334,000 in June 2022, the same month as their nationwide high.
Median sale price in Pendleton grew 57.8% from 2018 to 2022, comparable to the MLS data, which Redfin may have relied upon.
The average sale price of a home in Pendleton was $250,000 in January, down 13.6% since last year. The average sale price per square foot was $183, up 11.6% since last year.
In December 2022, Pendleton home prices were up 26.7% over the prior year, selling for a median price of $322,000. On average, homes in Pendleton sold after 60 days on the market compared to 11 days in 2021. Last year 15 homes sold in December up from 12 in 2021.
Median sale price in Hermiston was $208,500 in December 2017. Median sale price in Hermiston was $320,000 December 2022. The five-year high median was $413,000 in October 2022.
The average sale price of a home in Hermiston was $440,000 last month, up 37.5% since 2021. The average sale price per square foot in Hermiston was $210, up 5.5% from the prior year.
In December 2022, Hermiston home prices were down 1.6% compared to 2021, selling for a median price of $320,000. On average, homes in Hermiston sold after 52 days on the market compared to 17 days in 2021. In December 2022, 11 homes sold, down from 28 the previous year.
Hermiston's average price rise in January, while Pendleton's fell, might reflect a real difference in the two markets, or simply sale of a more valuable property in the mix, possibly with more land. Time will tell. Redfin rates Hermiston's market as more competitive than Pendleton's.
More from SmartAsset
South central Oregon's Lake County clocked the highest home value growth, at 137.13%, in SmartAsset's calculations for the state, and eighth nationwide.
Six of the top 10 counties with the fastest growing home prices were east of the Cascades. Counties on the list varied widely in size and population. Second-ranked, at 90.21%, was Sherman County, least populous of the state's 36 counties, with 1,708 people.
The Willamette Valley's Marion County, with Salem, rated third at 77.40%, had 346,868 residents last year, the fifth-most populous county. Fourth through eighth were Douglas, Linn and Polk counties, in Western Oregon, and Harney and Baker counties in Eastern Oregon. And 10th place Deschutes County's home values grew 66.48%.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.