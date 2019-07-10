PENDLETON — Umatilla County is among the six Oregon counties to qualify for federal disaster aid in recovering from the April flooding. Federal officials also determined Curry, Douglas, Grant, Linn and Wheeler counties qualified as major disasters.
The Office of the Governor reported local, state and federal agencies documented more than $8 million in damages from the severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides April 6-21. A contingent of Oregon’s federal lawmakers reported the public damage in Wheeler County alone comes to more than $700 per person.
According to the governor’s office, the disaster declaration makes federal funding available to the state and eligible local and tribal governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities that sustained damage during the storms and floods.
