PENDLETON — Umatilla County Public Health announced that daily COVID-19 press releases will no longer be produced unless a person dies from the disease or there is some other major event tied to the pandemic locally.
Instead, information will now be flowed through a regional dashboard available online at co.umatilla.or.us/health. The Region 9 COVID-19 Dashboard, also available in Spanish, includes information from Umatilla, Baker, Morrow, Union and Malheur counties.
The dashboard includes more detailed information available in charts and graphs. One demonstrates where a county’s cases are in relation to the “in-person school threshold,” as determined by the state of Oregon.
As of last week, Umatilla County’s positive testing rate is at 92 cases per 100,000 people — the threshold is 30 cases per 100,000 people.
The county has had 3,393 positive tests since testing began in February, according to the dashboard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.