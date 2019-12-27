PENDLETON — Perps beware, the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office is bringing on an expert to sniff out crimes in 2020.
The UCSO announced last week it’s reviving its K-9 program thanks to a $20,000 grant from the Wildhorse Foundation that will cover the purchase, training and equipment costs of the program.
“I just think that it’s a tremendous asset for the office,” Sheriff Terry Rowan said. “There’s so many different applications, from detection to apprehension of suspects.”
At the end of the week, Deputy Cody Marcum leaves to begin training at Shallow Creek Kennels in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, with Skoty, the 18-month-old Belgian malinois who will be returning as his partner when the two complete training in March.
It was only appropriate for Marcum to be selected as the dog’s handler, Rowan said, since the deputy was the one who advocated to restart the program and undertook much of the grant application to Wildhorse.
The K-9 program’s return to Umatilla County has been a few years in the making for Marcum.
Three years ago while training at the police academy, Marcum said he “fell in love” with the idea of having a K-9 as a partner when one was brought out during a session. Helping convince him, he added, was a friend with a K-9 partner at the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife in Irrigon.
“A dog’s more faithful to you then you could ever ask for from anyone,” Marcum said. “Having that extra set of eyes and ears can make a big difference when it comes to protecting yourself and others.”
On top of that, Marcum said the dog will be utilized for duties like tracking suspects or missing persons, detecting narcotics, apprehending suspects and acting as a public deterrent to crime.
The sheriff’s office previously operated a K-9 program from 2010 to July 2014 under then-Deputy Lindsey Evans, who has since retired. Evans spearheaded the program, Rowan said, and worked successfully with two different dogs over those years.
“First and foremost is all the drug cases,” Rowan said while reflecting on the program’s past impact. “And then of course, was the apprehension of Lukah Chang.”
Chang, who is now serving 35 years to life in the Oregon State Penitentiary for the murder of one woman in Pendleton and the attempted murder of another, was apprehended at the Pendleton Convention Center in 2013 when police cornered him in an area above a stairwell. Yosh, the sheriff’s K-9 at the time, entered the scene and began barking, which quickly led to Chang surrendering himself to authorities.
Less than a year later, Rowan said Yosh died after ingesting what they believed to be poison. An investigation turned up no leads or suspects and the program went dark in the five years since.
But after Marcum spends the next six weeks training with Skoty in Pennsylvania, the program will finally make its return in March.
Marcum said he’ll spend most of the training learning how to properly handle Skoty and utilize him as a tool for the office. However, he highlighted that much of it will just be the two learning about each other and building a connection.
Rowan added that a majority of a K-9’s success is derived from the relationship between it and its handler and how well the officer is able to understand the dog, which means the course in Pennsylvania is just the beginning.
“The training doesn’t stop when he comes home,” Rowan said. “It’s a daily process.”
Earlier this month, Marcum flew to Pennsylvania for five days to observe the dogs and their trainers at Shallow Creek Kennels, and ultimately select which one would become his partner. After watching Skoty over that time, it was a pretty easy choice for Marcum.
“During the training he was always eager to please,” he said. “He’s just a happy dog. He’s going to be great with kids.”
That’s especially important for Marcum, who has 4- and 6-year-old daughters at home.
“Once they’re paired with a dog, the dog is fully immersed in their family,” Rowan said. “It’s not a family pet, but it still becomes a part of their family.”
Marcum said his daughters are aware, and excited, for their family to grow in the spring.
“They’re obviously a tool,” he said of K-9s. “But they’re also more than that. He will be a member of my family.”
To account for the daily care of housing and feeding Skoty, Marcum will receive a 5% increase in pay to offset the costs.
While there’s other costs associated with running a K-9 program, Rowan said many of them will be taken care of thanks to the Wildhorse grant. One of the few things left unaccounted for was building a kennel that can safely hold Skoty at Marcum’s home, but Rowan said Home Depot has offered to donate all of the materials and labor to construct it for free.
