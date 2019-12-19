PENDLETON — Umatilla County now has some help as it moves forward in planning the $1.6 million renovation project of its jail.
The board of commissioners unanimously approved a contract of up to $150,000 with the Pendleton-based Wenaha Group on Wednesday to help manage and oversee the project, which is aiming to better accommodate inmates facing medical issues, drug addiction or mental illness at the Umatilla County Jail.
“I think it makes a lot of sense to let somebody else take this on to help move the ball forward,” Umatilla County Sheriff Terry Rowan said at Wednesday’s board of commissioners meeting. “We want to make sure we’re thinking of everything, and an extra set of eyes is one of the best ways to do that.”
Rowan has lobbied for a remodel of the jail since 2017 and finally got his wish when the Oregon Legislature allocated funding for the project in one of its 2019 capital construction bills this summer.
The project’s funding isn’t expected to come in until 2021 and for now the county is continuing to look for an architect for the project, a process they’ve started but have not made any decisions on yet.
The $150,000 for the contract with the Wenaha Group isn’t included in the $1.6 million from the state.
The board initially proposed the contract with Wenaha Group, which has worked with a number of school districts in the region in completing past construction projects. Last week, the Hermiston School Board selected Wenaha Group to lead its $82.7 million bond project that was approved in November to replace Rocky Heights Elementary School and construct a new elementary school.
“I’m a very strong proponent of having a professional management firm to help oversee the project,” county chair George Murdock said, citing his previous experience and difficulties in trying to navigate construction projects for school districts.
Commissioner Bill Elfering raised concerns about the possibility of the added oversight also adding costs to the project.
“We have a track record of staying within budget for our projects,” Rowan said in response. “I’m not sure why that would change now.”
Originally built in 1999, the jail held an average daily population of 135 inmates at first. Not only has the average daily population risen to above 200 today, but more and more of the inmates at the jail experience mental illness or substance abuse issues.
The plan is for the jail to be remodeled within its existing footprint with an increased capacity in its booking area and nine new cells intended for detox, medical and holding purposes.
Ultimately, the county and Rowan are trusting the Wenaha Group will help ensure the renovation is successful in creating a better resource for the inmates who need it.
“They’ll help make sure the end goal is reached that whether (the inmates) are in a medical, mental or drug crisis, we can get them to a stable point,” the sheriff said.
