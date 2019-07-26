PENDLETON — The Umatilla County Board of Commissioners approved two grants on Wednesday, one of which will give $10,000 to the Milton-Freewater Kiwanis Club and the other that will give $6,000 to the Pendleton Lodge.
The Kiwanis Club will use its community development grant to replace the hand lines used to water the Milton-Freewater Cemetery with an irrigated sprinkler system. The Pendleton Lodge plans to use its economic development grant to assist in replacing its second story roof drains.
Lance Leonnig, co-owner of the Pendleton Lodge, hadn’t heard that the grant had been approved until he was headed to work on more of its various projects on Thursday but was ecstatic at the news.
“I’m so happy, I’d really like to thank the county,” he said. “I couldn’t do this without their help. All these grants are doing wonders and I wasn’t even really expecting to get it.”
Leonnig said he asked for funding for an assortment of projects but that the $6,000 will go towards helping bring parts of the building up to health and safety code. As is, the auxiliary bar located on the lodge’s second story doesn’t have legal sinks due to ineffective drains.
Not only is one of the drainage pipes that runs all the way to the roof broken, but the area that the water is meant to drain to is also blocked from the curb. And even if the pipe wasn’t busted and could extend to the curb, the city drain that was once open at the curb has been paved over.
The money from the grant will help as Leonnig replaces and reorients the second story and roof’s drainage system so that a legal floor sink can be installed upstairs.
While the grant is one step in the right direction for Leonnig and the Pendleton Lodge, he said he doesn’t have a target completion date for what remains of a long list of projects.
Steve Timmons, who was instrumental in the Milton-Freewater Kiwanis Club’s efforts to be awarded its $10,000 grant, couldn’t be reached for comment on Thursday.
However, the funding is the latest aid the group has received from the county in its work at the cemetery. Commissioner John Shafer said the county had previously donated old county signs that weren’t being used to the Kiwanis Club to direct people around the cemetery.
Also out of the board of commissioners meeting, the county approved $7,600 in advertising in the Other Oregon magazine, which is produced and published by the EO Media Group.
