Umatilla County wants to hear from residents about the recent flood damage to their homes or property.
Umatilla County Emergency Management in an announcement on Wednesday asked any locals who officials have not contacted to email a flood damage report to floods2019@umatillacounty.net and include the following:
● Name and phone number
● Date and time the damage occurred
● Address or location of property
● Estimated value of damages
● Photos of damages, if available
The information will help compile a countywide overview of damages.
Residents who already gave that information to members of Team Rubicon or to officials with the county or the city of Pendleton do not need to send an email.
The deadline for reporting damages is Tuesday. There is no guarantee of individual assistance, according to the announcement, however, Umatilla County Emergency Management is dedicated to exploring all options that may be available.
Andrew Phelps, the director of the Oregon Office of Emergency Management, toured flooded locations Tuesday throughout the county. Phelps, along with Umatilla County emergency manager Thomas Roberts, Commissioner John Shafer and other key officials, visited flooded areas in Pendleton, Hermiston and Umatilla. Phelps spoke to residents and volunteers from Team Rubicon. He also provided assurance the state and his office are working to provide any assistance they can, as well as trying to reach the minimum threshold values required to request a federal declaration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.