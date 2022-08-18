PENDLETON — Umatilla County is getting a new service coordinator position for the county's developmental disabilities program.

The county board of commissioner at its meeting Wednesday, Aug. 17, approved the new position, which is to create consistency with monitoring requirements of foster and residential homes and employment sites. The county estimated the annual costs of the position is about $110,000, and carryover dollars from the 2021-22 developmental disabilities budget will cover that.

