PENDLETON — The Umatilla County Board of Commissioners awarded a more than $1 million contract to a Redmond company to replace the 1950 Mac Hoke Bridge near Nolin.

The county received five bids to install a replacement bridge on Mac Hoke Road. The top bid came in at more than $1.5 million. The county road department recommended commissioners approve the contract for Marcum & Sons LLC, the low bidder at a little more than $1 million.

