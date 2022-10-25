PENDLETON — The Umatilla County Board of Commissioners at its meeting Oct. 18 authorized requests for bids for components to construct the Ordnance Regional Water Supply and Aquifer Restoration pipeline project.
The county is seeking bids for valves, related components and the pump station electrical gear package. The valves, 44 of them, and other components size from 3 to 48 inches. Two drives and two soft starters compose the electrical gear package.
The pipeline project aims to bring Columbia River water to the Westland Irrigation District, Echo, and to provide resources for economic and environmental benefits on and around former Umatilla Army Chemical Depot lands.
The county entered into an agreement with Grimmway Farms in 2019 to share Columbia River water during the irrigation season. The new pipeline also is to help develop industry and agriculture on the depot.
The city of Umatilla is to benefit from phase one of the project, in which water from the Columbia is to be piped to the depot's northeast corner. County board Chair John Shafer estimated completion of that phase by April 2024.
Phase two extends the pipeline from the depot's northeast corner to industrial development areas and connects with Westland Irrigation District's existing pipe crossing Interstate 82. From there, Columbia River water can enter Westland's A Line canal.
Among expected benefits is reduced reliance by Westland district irrigators on water from McKay Reservoir south of Pendleton.
Phase three is to develop a recharge capability for the Ordnance Aquifer, drawn down by groundwater use in the area. Westland Irrigation District is working with the Farmers Conservation Alliance, Hood River, to develop a strategy to modernize its irrigation practices.
