PENDLETON — Umatilla County residents on Wednesday, Sept. 21, spoke out against the hiring of a manager to oversee county government.
The opposition came during the county board of commissioners meeting after Chair John Shafer disallowed a vote on the matter in spite of his fellow commissioners pushing for it.
Commissioner Dan Dorran proposed the board discuss moving to the next step in hiring a county manager at its Oct. 5 meeting. Commissioner George Murdock seconded the motion.
The board, its Charter Review Committee, staff and external advisors have studied this administrative change since 2019. The committee, on which Dorran served before election to the board, recommended amending the county charter to allow appointment of an administrator or manager.
“After all the work put in by staff and advisory committees, I feel we have a moral obligation to vote on the issue,” Murdoch said at the meeting.
Shafer, however, did not allow the vote to take place.
Dorran expressed concern on Sept. 22, that Shafer’s denial might set a bad precedent, affecting motions on the whole range of the board’s purview, such as finances or the sheriff’s office.
“We’re here to do the people’s business,” he said. “We should vote on issues. I support Robert’s Rules of Order since I know them. The chair has that power, but I question the wisdom of the decision. The commissioners have a collegial working relationship. Sometimes we just disagree.”
County counsel Doug Olsen expressed the opinion the board should vote on the seconded motion, but confirmed the chair can deny a vote.
“As Dan mentioned at the outset, we followed up with the Charter Review Committee, discussed it with a county manager and followed up on that,” Shafer said. “We’ve plowed that ground. We voted not to put it on the ballot, but we listened to the committee’s recommendation. We still honored our commitment to revisit everything. We’ve been down that road.”
Four residents spoke against changing the county charter to include a manager. Board candidate Susan Bower of Pendleton opposed the change, but suggested considering instituting qualifications to run for commissioner, such as for sheriff.
“You were elected to do a job,” Dave Price of Athena told the board. “People want to see you do it. Hiring a manager is a bad idea.”
The board also discussed the difficulties the county is having buying new vehicles.
The county has been trying to get new pickups since last year without success, due to unavailability.
“We tried to get new vehicles in 2021, but they never showed up,” Shafer said. “We put in another order when the 2022 models came out, but again, it didn’t show. Now we’ve reordered for 2023. We can’t get a vehicle.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.