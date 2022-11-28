PENDLETON — The Umatilla County Board of Commissioners could award a $1 million contract to a Redmond company to replace the 1950 Mac Hoke Bridge near Nolin.
The county received five bids to install a replacement bridge on Mac Hoke Road. The top bid came in at more than $1.5 million. The county road department is recommending commissioners approve the contract for Marcum & Sons LLC, the low bidder at a little more than $1 million.
The board considers the recommendation at its meeting Wednesday morning, Nov. 30, at the Umatilla County Courthouse, 216 S.E. Fourth St., Pendleton. The board also could take action on several other agenda items, including a request from the sheriff’s office for body cameras.
The board in November 2021 authorized a lease with BanCorp for several new vehicles. The deal included seven WatchGuard Vista body cameras. Supply chain issues have kept the cameras on backorder. Additionally, Motorola, which now owns WatchGuard, announced it is discontinuing Vista cameras and replacing them with newer V300 cameras.
Emergency Responder Services originally ordered the Vistas and is going to cancel the order and refund Umatilla County $9,423. The sheriff's office is recommending the county board approve the purchase of seven cameras and equipment for $12,555.
Other agenda items include grants to the Helix Enhancement Launch Program and authorization for the purchase of computers for the finance office.
