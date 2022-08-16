PENDLETON — The Umatilla County Board of Commissioners considers a series of spending requests, including for a new position, when it meets Wednesday, Aug. 17.
Umatilla County Public Works Department wants a new vault toilet for Harris Park on the Walla Walla River’s South Fork for the camping area below the shop and across the main road from it. The cost for the toilet, including delivery on-site from CXT Concrete Products of Spokane Valley, Washington, comes to $30,355.20.
A Wildhorse Foundation grant would cover $14,000. The department planned to apply for an Oregon Parks grant to cover some or all of the remainder. If that grant were to fail, the department still has money in the budget to cover the cost, according to Public Works Director Tom Fellows.
The lag time between order and delivery is estimated at 180 days, so ordering now would enable the toilet to be in place before the 2023 camping season.
Public works also wants to buy a new power broom from Papé Machinery for $62,397 to replace an aging power broom, which the department planned on selling at auction later this year. The 2021 Superior DT74J is at Papé’s Pasco yard.
The sheriff’s office is asking for the OK to buy restraint systems from Safe Restraints Inc. for $7,602.37.
"Given recent events around the country and the public’s expectation on how law enforcement treats adults in their custody, it is vitally necessary to have a safe and effective way to restrain combative individuals when transporting them to the jail," according to the request from the sheriff's office.
The price covers four systems and 20 associated ankle straps that would go in several sheriff's vehicles.
And Kim Beck, community developmental disabilities program manager, requested a new service coordinator position. The new employee would assist in creating consistency with monitoring requirements of foster and residential homes and employment sites.
Annual cost was estimated at about $110,000. Carryover from the 2021-22 budget would pay for the position.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.