PENDLETON — Umatilla County Board of Commissioners is holding a town hall on roads and transportation.
Commissioner Dan Dorran announced the event is Dec. 6., starting at 5:30 p.m., at Blue Mountain Community College, 2411 N.W. Carden Ave., Pendleton, at the Bob Clapp Memorial Theatre in Pioneer Hall.
The event includes speakers from the U.S. Department of Transportation, Oregon Department of Transportation, Umatilla County Public Works and DKS Engineering, responsible for county road digital mapping. The final 45 minutes are for public comments, questions and answers.
The focus of the evening is planned to be on the funding of county's roads and bridges, federal and state programs targeting rural counties and Umatilla County special projects and pilot programs.
Umatilla County has more than 1,000 miles of interstate and state-maintained roads, with just less than 2,000 miles of roads the county maintains plus bridges and culverts. The county also has a substantial number of federal roads, such as mileage belonging to the U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management and Department of Defense.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.